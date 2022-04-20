Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.28.

NYSE:MOS traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.21. 345,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,892,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

