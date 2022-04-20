Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 251 ($3.27) on Wednesday. Motorpoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 249.25 ($3.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 401 ($5.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £226.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.27.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

