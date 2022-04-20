Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of MPLX opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Mplx by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.