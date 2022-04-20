Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

COOP traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. 44,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,507. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,175,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,412,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,389,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,959,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

