MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of MRC opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 2.20.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,855,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

