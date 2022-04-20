MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) EVP Steven N. Baruch Sells 8,250 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MSM traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.80. 11,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,537. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.