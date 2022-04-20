M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,496. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.