M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $17.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.37. 140,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,496. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.29 and a 200-day moving average of $164.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.