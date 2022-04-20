MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($189.25) to €178.00 ($191.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($236.56) to €245.00 ($263.44) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($237.63) to €232.00 ($249.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $91.69 and a fifty-two week high of $132.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.40.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

