MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$54.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$47.90 and a 52-week high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 1,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at C$560,967.78.

Several analysts have commented on MTY shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.88.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

