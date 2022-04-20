Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:MUR opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 2.69.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

