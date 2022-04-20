Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 223,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,301,000 after buying an additional 1,123,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

