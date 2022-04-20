Nabors Industries (NBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of ($10.53) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBR opened at $193.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $207.67.

NBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

