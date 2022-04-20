Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBRV. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. The company had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

