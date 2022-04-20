Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $8.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $181.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.19. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.