Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $181.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,424,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

