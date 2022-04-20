National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for (CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for (CUM.TO) in a report released on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$136.76 million for the quarter.
