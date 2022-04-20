National Bank Financial Boosts B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to C$8.50

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 947,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,415,140. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,787,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $45,659,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 877,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in B2Gold by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,635 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

