National Bank Financial Boosts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$14.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

EQX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. 71,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

