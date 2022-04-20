National Bank Financial Boosts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$12.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGC. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 1,080,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,009,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,605,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $9,370,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.