National Bank Financial Boosts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to C$165.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.66.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.