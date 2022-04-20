National Bank Financial Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
WPM has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.
NYSE WPM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 120,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,916. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
