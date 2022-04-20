National Bank Financial Increases Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$38.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 812,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,097,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 101,225 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 87.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,889 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

