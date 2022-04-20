National Bank Financial Increases Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$16.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.
Shares of NYSE CGAU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 1,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.57.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
