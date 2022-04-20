National Bank Financial Raises G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Price Target to C$1.75

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of G Mining Ventures in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMINF traded down 0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.71. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824. G Mining Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.41 and a 1-year high of 2.27.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship asset is Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

