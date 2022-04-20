National Bank Financial Raises OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to C$4.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.47.

OTCMKTS OCANF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,443. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

