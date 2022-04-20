National Bank Financial Weighs in on Taseko Mines Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.27.

TGB stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $643.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

