National Bankshares Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$22.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.15.
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,164. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$18.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.65.
About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
