National Bankshares Boosts Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$5.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSK. Cormark raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of OSK traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.48. 596,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,453. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$5.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.69.
About Osisko Mining (Get Rating)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
