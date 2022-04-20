National Bankshares Boosts Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$47.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s previous close.
PAAS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.75.
Shares of TSE:PAAS traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.31. 170,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$26.52 and a 52-week high of C$43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.79.
Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
Read More
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.