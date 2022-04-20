National Bankshares Increases First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$18.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

TSE FR traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,985. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -649.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.20.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jose Luis Figueroa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$362,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns -25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($362,550). Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,130.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,093,500. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,069 shares of company stock worth $18,233,994 over the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

