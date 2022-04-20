National Bankshares Increases First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$18.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.
FR has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.
TSE FR traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,985. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -649.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.20.
In other news, Senior Officer Jose Luis Figueroa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$362,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns -25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($362,550). Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,130.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,093,500. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,069 shares of company stock worth $18,233,994 over the last ninety days.
About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
