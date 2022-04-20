National Bankshares Increases Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.67.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.31. The company had a trading volume of 540,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.77 and a twelve month high of C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.41.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

