National Bankshares Lowers iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$88.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IAG. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.75.
Shares of IAG traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$75.26. The stock had a trading volume of 88,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.00. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$63.97 and a 52 week high of C$85.25.
About iA Financial (Get Rating)
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
