National Bankshares Trims Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Target Price to C$1.30

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.02. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of C$1.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.85.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
Further Reading
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.