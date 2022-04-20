National Bankshares Trims Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Target Price to C$1.30

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.02. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of C$1.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.