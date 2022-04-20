National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

National Instruments stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

