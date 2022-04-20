National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NNN. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

NYSE NNN opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

