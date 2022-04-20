National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after buying an additional 666,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,801,000 after buying an additional 310,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,097,000 after buying an additional 183,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,744,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

