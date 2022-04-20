NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 350 ($4.55) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($3.12) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NatWest Group stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

