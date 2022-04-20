Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NMM opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $662.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners (Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.