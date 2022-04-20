NCR (NCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect NCR to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect NCR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCR opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after buying an additional 658,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NCR by 51.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after buying an additional 542,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after buying an additional 301,620 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NCR by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $8,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

