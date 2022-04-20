Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

