Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

