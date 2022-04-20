NeoGenomics (NEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.650-$-0.530 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 269,139 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

