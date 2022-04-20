Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NEON opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.40. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neonode by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Neonode by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Neonode in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.