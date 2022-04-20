Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NEON opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.40. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
