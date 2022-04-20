Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Nephros stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Nephros has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.43.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nephros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,532,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.