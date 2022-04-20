NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

NTES stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. NetEase has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. Research analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

