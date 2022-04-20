Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $525.03.
Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.60. The firm has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99.
In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
