Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $525.03.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.9% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 74.8% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.8% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 47.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

