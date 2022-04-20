Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Cut to Sell at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $525.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

