Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $525.03.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.60. Netflix has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.